South Africa: Detectives Probe Murder of 58 Year Old Man

13 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police forensic experts are on the scene of a shooting incident where a 58-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded this morning in London Road, Salt River.

The 58-year-old died on arrival at a nearby hospital. Information at the disposal of the police indicates that the deceased was sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot. Crime scene experts are currently on the scene combing for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area.

