South Africa: MEC Takes the Forefront During Operation Swara Tsotsi

13 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - As part of safety sustainability within the Limpopo Province during this festive season, the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Mr Namane Dickson Masemola together with the law enforcers, today, 13 December 2019, converged at Jane Furse to eliminate all sorts of criminal activities with a sting joint operation in the Jane Furse policing area.

The morning parade comprised of operational units in the South Africa Police Service, Young civilians on Patrol (YCOP), Community Policing Forum (CPF), Community Safety Forum (CSF), the Department of Transport and the Department of Home Affairs.

The operation is being activated through stop and searches and road blocks at the identified hotspots in the area.

The MEC, addressed the parade and he said: "With these operational plans, we want to continue to ensure that Limpopo remains a Province of peace." He mentioned some of the troubling areas identified, which will be targeted during this operation". He extended his appreciation towards all law enforcers' who will all be hard at work to ensure safer communities this festive period and beyond.

He further said: "We must create space conducive to peace and stability to all the residents of this area. We must fight with all that we have to ensure safety. "The MEC further addressed the issue of motorists consuming alcohol during their trips, he advised members to take a close look on that element. As he concluded he said "Safety of our people is our concern, let's turn around this place to maintain safety.

The operation is currently in full force.

