South Africa: Imbokodo Braced for Historic Cape Town Debut

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Friday marks a major milestone for women's rugby in South Africa when the inaugural Cape Town leg of the Women's World Sevens Series kicks off.

South Africa's women's sevens team, Imbokodo, are the African champions and one of the rising powers in the game that is hoping to challenge the likes of New Zealand, Australia, England and Canada in coming years. Having a home tournament is a massive boost for that ambition.

Later on day one, the Blitzboks will start their tournament in the men's section when they meet Japan. Drawn in Pool A, which includes current World Series holders Fiji, and last year's runners-up, the USA, South Africa have a tough schedule. Beating Japan is essential given the quality of the other two teams in the pool.

Imbokodo are an invitational team for this weekend's event as they are not one of the core teams on the women's circuit. It will be South Africa's first appearance in the series since Dubai in late 2017 and captain Zintle Mpupha says they cannot wait.

"This is new to us being at home and we are all terribly excited and nervous," said Mpupha. "We know two things - this group will play...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

