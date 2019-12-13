Nigeria: Amcon - South-West Professionals Congratulate Adamu, Hail Buhari

The Association of Southwest Professional Groups otherwise known as the Southwest Professionals have congratulated Mr. Edward Adamu on his appointment as the Executive Chairman of AMCON by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Jide Adeyemo for the Southwest Professionals, the group stated that the appointment of Adamu is a further testimony to the fact that President Buhari has deep interest in hiring accomplished professionals to run sensitive national institutions like AMCON.

According to the statement, "We are aware of the excellent pedigree of Adamu. He is a professional who has deliberately and consciously developed his capacity to manage complex national institutions like AMCON.

"Adamu's leadership qualities manifested while he was serving in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) both as Director of Human Resources and as Deputy Governor. His contribution to the stability of that important national institution, and by extension, the country's economy cannot be over emphasised.

"It is important for us as professionals and tested technocrats that the appointment of Adamu has further reinforced our hopes that the political leadership of our dear country will not overlook professionals and technocrats in hiring individuals to manage strategic national institutions."

While appreciating Buhari for the appointment, the Southwest Professionals "congratulate our dear friend and professional colleague and wish him a highly successful tenure of office."