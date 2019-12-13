South Africa: Medupi Is a Symbol of ANC Turpitude and Mismanagement

opinion

Dealing with the electricity crisis has to be a national priority, not only for the state but also for the individual. There are solutions available for implementation as a matter of urgency. A good place to start: Chancellor House should pay back Eskom's money.

President Ramaphosa was tempting fate when he glowingly described the massive, pollution belching coal fired power station at Medupi as a "fitting symbol of the importance of our state-owned enterprises". His words had hardly been printed in his weekly newsletter of 9 December when the conveyer belt carrying coal into the massive boilers of the power station failed due to its electrical supply panel burning out on the same day. Soon, very soon, stage 6 "load-shedding" was instituted by Eskom for the first time, leaving consumers without electricity for about half of every 24 hour cycle as Eskom sheds 6000 Kw of its generating capacity during each day during which stage 6 is in place.

Self-assured hubris took a serious knock as the president found himself assuring the public that anger over the "devastating" power cuts was "understandable" even before the ink on his newsletter was dry.

In a way he was right to describe Medupi...