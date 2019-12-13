South Africa: Police Intensify Manhunt for a Man Suspected of Killing His Own Son

13 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A police manhunt is underway for a 33-year-old father suspected of brutally killing his own six year old son at Ga-Ramoshoane Village in Matlala precinct outside Seshego, on Sunday evening, 08 December 2019.

The murder of the child allegedly took place at about 21:00, at his father's home following a heated telephonic argument between his parents apparently over infidelity.

The furious father who was residing with his son while the mother was in Pretoria, allegedly took a sharp object and killed the child instantly. After the murder he then fled the scene. The body was discovered by the relatives a few hours later inside the bedroom. The Police were summoned and upon arrival, they started with their initial investigations, a suicide note was then found on the scene of crime.

The deceased has been identified as Mohau Evidence Choshi.

A case of murder was opened by the South African Police Service in Matlala for investigation. The motive behind the incident is not yet known but domestic violence cannot not be ruled out.

The police are calling on Norman Semenya to avail himself at the nearest police station as it is believed he will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Norman Semenya pictured, is requested to urgently contact SAPS Matlala Detective Commander Captain Molatelo Seth Machaba on 082 414 3314, or the Crime stop number 0860010111. Alternatively, the nearest police station.

