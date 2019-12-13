Nigeria: WARIF Embarks On Sexual Violence No Tolerance March

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organisation leading the charge against gender based violence in Nigeria, held an advocacy March to raise awareness against Gender based Violence in Nigeria. This was in commemoration of the UN 16 Days of Activism for Gender Based Violence.

The march, tagged the "No Tolerance" was organised, following the on-going success of the "No Tolerance" advocacy campaign launched earlier in the year. The campaign saw celebrities like RMD, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw, Funke Akindele and many more joined WARIF to say No Tolerance to sexual abuse and violence by posting short videos and pictures on their social media platforms.

The march held on the 7th of December, took off from Lekki Phase 1 across the Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge.

It was kicked off by the United States Consular General to Lagos, Madam Claire Pierangelo who stated that "Gender based violence is not a women's issue. It is a human rights issue that needs both men and women to contribute to its end.

"For this problem to end men must play a significant role and we are pleased to see that men are increasingly recognizing their responsibility to help end this scourge."

The First Lady of Lagos State was also ably represented by the Wife of the Attorney General of Lagos, Mrs. Olabisi Onigbanjo who commended WARIF for their efforts and reiterated the need for more awareness on rape and sexual violence.

The Founder of the organisation, Dr. Kemi DaSilva stated that "At WARIF, we believe that no single individual, organiation, foundation, or government can stop the epidemic of sexual violence; but by responding to the responsibility of tackling the problem as a collective, we each bring together our unique piece of the solution. We believe that participation in these collaborative efforts are critical in making our voices heard and to bringing an end to sexual violence in our society."

"Sexual violence affects all of our lives and the "No Tolerance" March was a chance for all men, women and children to say NO! to sexual violence in our communities", she noted.

She also stated that proceeds from the march would benefit survivors of rape and sexual violence who are offered assistance at the WARIF Centre, the Foundation's rape crisis center which provides immediate medical care, psychosocial counselling, legal aid, access to shelters and vocational skills training totally free of charge.

Also in attendance were the First Lady of Ogun State, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, The SSG, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Gaji, The Deputy British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson as well as Nigerian Celebrities including Dakore Akande Egbuson, TY Bello, Lala Akindoju, Ego Boyo and Michelle Dede who raised their voices against rape and sexual violence in our communities.

Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is a non-profit organization founded in 2016 by Dr Kemi DaSilva Ibru MD; MPH in response to the high incidence of sexual assault, rape and human trafficking occurring amongst young girls and women across Nigeria. The Foundation was established to raise awareness and address the prevalence of this problem through the "WARIF Approach" - a unique holistic method of tackling Gender Based Violence through the development and implementation of a series of initiatives, targeting both the intervention/treatment of these affected women, as well as providing preventive measures in education and community service to reduce the high incidence.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Women
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.