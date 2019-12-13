South Africa: House Robber Trapped Inside Wardrobe

13 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged on 11 December 2019 at 13:00 a domestic helper was performing her duties when she was accosted by four suspects armed with a firearm at Rockdale Avenue in Westville. They grabbed the victim by her neck and pushed her along the passage.

Westville police officers together with the K9 Unit immediately responded to the report of a house robbery in progress. As the suspects were busy ransacking the house they spotted the police vehicle arriving at the house. The men immediately fled the scene in different directions and nothing was taken from the house. The team interviewed the victim who informed them of what transpired. A search was conducted inside the house with the help of a canine.

During the search, a 22-year-old suspect was nabbed by a canine while hiding inside a wardrobe in one of the rooms at the home. He was taken to hospital for medical attention where he remains under police guard. The arrested man will appear in court after he is discharged from hospital.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praise the quick response by police officers. "We are appealing to communities to always remain vigilant when at their homes and to contact police immediately when they see anything out of the ordinary. We have rapid response teams deployed strategically to respond speedily to crimes in progress. Communities must guard their territories and account for criminal incidents occurring in the areas they are guardians of and I am pleased hear that the community has done so in this case by alerting police through their establish communication channels," he said.

