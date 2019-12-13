South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After Discovery of Mutilated Body of a Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) following grisly discovery of a badly mutilated body last night, 12 December 2019.

Police received information from passers-by, about the body of a man with some body parts missing. The body was found dumped in the bush under the bridge along the N1 bypass next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, on the outskirts of the City of Polokwane.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police were met by the gruesome scene of a badly mutilated body of a man who might be in his forties, wearing grey trousers, blue T-shirt and black shoes.

The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage but ritual murder cannot be ruled out.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has noted the incident with shock, especially the brutality that characterised this murder and has ordered intensive manhunt for the suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspect(s) involved and to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased to urgently contact Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the Crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.