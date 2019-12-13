South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt After Discovery of Mutilated Body of a Man

13 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Polokwane have launched a manhunt for unknown suspect(s) following grisly discovery of a badly mutilated body last night, 12 December 2019.

Police received information from passers-by, about the body of a man with some body parts missing. The body was found dumped in the bush under the bridge along the N1 bypass next to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium, on the outskirts of the City of Polokwane.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police were met by the gruesome scene of a badly mutilated body of a man who might be in his forties, wearing grey trousers, blue T-shirt and black shoes.

The motive for the killing is still unknown at this stage but ritual murder cannot be ruled out.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has noted the incident with shock, especially the brutality that characterised this murder and has ordered intensive manhunt for the suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in the arrest of the suspect(s) involved and to anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased to urgently contact Lieutenant Colonel Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the Crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
U.S. Sanctions South Sudan Chiefs After Kiir Critics Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.