Sudan: Tribal Clashes Erupt Again in Port Sudan

13 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Thursday, 29 people were wounded in renewed tribal clashes in Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, journalist Osman Hashim reported that the injured, two of them seriously, have been taken to hospitals in Port Sudan.

He said that a number of young Nuba men attacked members of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer clan at the main market of the city, after the trial session of the defendants of the clashes that broke out four months ago, was postponed.

The Red Sea authorities deployed a large number of security forces in Port Sudan to contain the situation. All markets were closed and traffic halted in the city centre.

In August, days of fighting between Bani Amer tribesmen and settlers from the Nuba Mountains in Port Sudan led to the death of at least 35 people. Dozens of others were injured.

The Red Sea state authorities imposed the State of Emergency in the city. After intervention from Khartoum, the warring parties signed a reconciliation accord on September 8.

