Sudan: Wife of Al Bashir Arrested in Khartoum

Photo: RSF
(File photo)
13 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum North — On Thursday, the second wife of ousted President Omar Al Bashir was arrested from her home in Khartoum North, on charges of illegal ownership of wealth and suspicious richness.

A police force took Widad Babikr from her and her husband's residence in Kafouri in Khartoum North to the prosecution office in Khartoum.

There she was questioned about her bank accounts and the possession of residential lands and real estates - which have been frozen by the prosecution.

Since the ousting of her husband on April 11, Babikr was placed under house arrest under strict security measures.

In May, Al Bashir and other former government leaders being held in Kober Prison in Khartoum North were accused of involvement in the killing of demonstrators during the December uprising. Two-and-a-half months later, the former dictator was charged with illegal ownership of wealth and possession of foreign currency.

In early December, a group of Sudanese lawyers filed a new complaint against Al Bashir, accusing him of ordering the killing of demonstrators. On Tuesday, the public prosecutor in Khartoum questioned him about the 1989 military coup.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

