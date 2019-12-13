Ghana: Liberty Profs Remember James Aryeh

13 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Liberty Professionals will observe a one-year memorial service for a director of the elite club, Charles James Nii Armah Aryeh, at the St. John's Methodist Church, Tantra Hills, Accra, on Sunday.

The late Aryeh, who was the Chief Executive of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, died on November 15, 2018, after a brief ailment.

He was also once Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The late Aryeh played for Accra Great Olympics in the 70s alongside Coach Francis Oti Akenten, Technical Director of the GFA.

In the early 2000s, he was appointed Director of the Ghana Tennis Association (GTA), during the halcyon days of tennis greats - Frank Ofori, Gunter Darkey, and others.

A press statement urged all sympathisers to turn out at the St. John's Methodist Church, Tantra Hills, "to give glory to God for Mr Aryeh's life on earth and pray for the repose of his soul."

It added that there would be a gathering at his residence at New Achimota, Mile 7, after the memorial service.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.