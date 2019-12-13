Nigeria: Police Speak On Bauchi Fatal Accident That Killed 26

Bauchi — Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that 26 passengers died in a fatal auto accident that took place at Gubi Gari Village, along Bauchi-Kano road.

A statement singed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar, said "there was a fatal motor vehicles accident today, Thursday 12/12/2019 at about 06:30, at a location close to Gubi village along Bauchi - Kano road, involving two motor vehicles, Toyota Hummer bus conveying twenty two (22) passengers and J5 bus conveying four (4) passengers and twenty (20) cows."

The statement said that the accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision and as a result, all 26 passengers from the two vehicles sustained serious burn injuries.

The statement added that the victims were immediately evacuated from the scene by security agents with assistance of some persons to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

"Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital, 25 passengers were confirmed dead by the medical doctor while one (1) survived and is on admission, receiving treatment," the statement added.

The statement explained that investigation revealed that all the passengers inside the Toyota Hummer bus were from Katsina on their way to Yola while the passengers in the J5 bus were from Bauchi on their way to Kano.

The statement noted that up to the time of this release, only four corpses from the J5 bus had been identified by their families and released for burial while 21 from the Toyata Hummer bus were yet to be identified and claimed by their families.