Nigeria: Pregnant Woman, 3 Others Abducted in Kaduna

Kaduna — A pregnant woman identified as Mrs Okeke and two minors have been abducted by gunmen in their homes in the Juji area of Kaduna.

The gunmen, numbering about 20, were said to have stormed the area at about 1:00 am, shooting into the air and forcing residents to flee in different directions.

Witnesses said the gunmen made for the resident of the pregnant woman and mother of three whose husband is said to be out of town and abducted her.

A boy of about 12 years was also abducted with his mother in the same compound but the mother, who had last week sustained an injury from a fall from a motorcycle, was unable to cope with the trek as she was limping. Hence, the gunmen abandoned her in the bush but went away with their other victims.

The lady found her way back to Juji this morning.

Our correspondent learnt that the gunmen also went to another compound and took with them a nine-year-old girl.

An eye witness, who spoke with our correspondent, said: "We heard shots around 1:00 am and all of us ran in different directions.

"I ran to a nearby bush and hid until they left before I came out. It was this morning that we discovered that they left with the nine-year-old girl and the son of the woman who was abandoned but was able to find her way back to Juji this morning."

Our correspondent learnt that the police were in the area shortly after the incident.

Officials of the state government were also said to have visited the place this morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Yakubu Sabo, when contacted, said he learnt there was an incident in the area and promised to get the details of what transpired.