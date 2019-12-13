Nigeria: AGF Takes Over Omoyele Sowore's Case

13 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has taken over the prosecution of Omoyele Sowore in the charge of treasonable felony against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, made the statement available in Abuja.

The move, according to the AGF, is to demonstrate government's commitment to respect of the rule of law and fundamental rights of citizenry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, was arrested, on Aug. 3, by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore, alongside Olawale Bakare, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering, amongst other charges.

They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

However, they were rearrested, on Dec. 6, by the DSS shortly after a court sitting and the development generated national and international reactions.

Gwandu, in the statement, said: "Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights

and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

"As part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore's case and for speedy dispensation of justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has requested that the case file in respect of charge pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja, be forwarded to his office."

He said the request for the transfer of the case from the DSS to the AGF was contained in a letter dated Dec. 11, 2019, "and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

"The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on Sept 9, 2019."

Gwandu said that upon further review of the case, the AGF directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said the letter requested the DSS to "promptly forward all the case files" in respect of Sowore to the office of the AGF.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.