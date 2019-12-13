Nigeria: AGF Takes Over Omoyele Sowore's Case

Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, has taken over the prosecution of Omoyele Sowore in the charge of treasonable felony against him at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Dr Umar Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the AGF, made the statement available in Abuja.

The move, according to the AGF, is to demonstrate government's commitment to respect of the rule of law and fundamental rights of citizenry.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, was arrested, on Aug. 3, by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore, alongside Olawale Bakare, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering, amongst other charges.

They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

However, they were rearrested, on Dec. 6, by the DSS shortly after a court sitting and the development generated national and international reactions.

Gwandu, in the statement, said: "Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights

and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

"As part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent imbroglio related to Omoyele Sowore's case and for speedy dispensation of justice, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice has requested that the case file in respect of charge pending before the Federal High Court, Abuja, be forwarded to his office."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the request for the transfer of the case from the DSS to the AGF was contained in a letter dated Dec. 11, 2019, "and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, National Headquarters Abuja.

"The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on Sept 9, 2019."

Gwandu said that upon further review of the case, the AGF directed the immediate takeover of the prosecution of all charges in respect of Sowore by the Federal Ministry of Justice in line with the provisions of Sections 150(1) and 174 (1) (a-c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said the letter requested the DSS to "promptly forward all the case files" in respect of Sowore to the office of the AGF.

NAN