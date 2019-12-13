Nigeria: Benin/Ore Accident - Pmt Cautions Social Media Users On Spreading Falsehood, Says It Is Committed to Safe, Secure Transit

13 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

The management of Peace Mass Transit has on Friday cautioned members of the public, especially social media users, saying they should be mindful of the sensibilities of persons involved in the accident, their privacy, families, and refrain from spreading salacious, untruthful accounts, unrelated to any reality.

A statement released on Friday and made available to Vanguard media reads in part: "It has been brought to our notice that one of our buses and another belonging to GUO transport were involved in an accident situation on the Lagos-Ore-Benin Expressway, on Thursday".

Also read: Petroleum ministry warns public to discountenance fake Sylva's social media accounts

"Accounts by official first responders at the scene had it that there were at least four fatalities and injuries to passengers in both vehicles".

"Further details are sketchy, while we can confirm that injured persons are in the hospital receiving treatment".

"We are also establishing contact with relations of affected persons on our side, as appropriate. It was an unfortunate incident which we deeply regret".

"We enjoin social media posters to be mindful of the sensibilities of persons in this situation and their families, and refrain from spreading salacious, untruthful accounts, unrelated to any reality".

"We are cooperating with appropriate agencies of government in their investigation to establish the truth and avoid a recurrence".

" While we deeply regret the sad incidence, PMT remains committed to the safe and comfortable transit of her passengers especially during this Christmas season, adequate measures are in place to ensure that the highest standards are maintained".

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.