Southern Africa: Modise Leads Parliamentary Delegation to SADC-PF Assembly

13 December 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, is leading a Parliamentary delegation to the Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) 46th Plenary Assembly Session in Swakopmund, Namibia.

The session, which started on 11 December 2019, is held under the theme "Harnessing the power of Parliaments to expand Universal Health Coverage". It will conclude on 16 December.

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is broadly aimed at ensuring that all people receive the health services they need, including health initiatives designed to promote better health and prevent illness.

It also aims to provide treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care of sufficient quality, while at the same time ensuring that the use of these services does not expose the user to financial hardships.

Lack of access to health care continues to be a major concern in many parts of the world. Barriers to access take a variety of forms, the most obvious being the fundamental lack of quality health services. However, there are also obstacles such as distance to the nearest health facility, restricted opening hours at facilities and overcrowded facilities that result in long waiting times.

The programme of the session will include a colloquium of speakers from national Parliaments, a women's roundtable on gender parity in the SADC region, a meeting of the executive committee and other committees, and a symposium on the plenary assembly.

Universal quality health care

Meanwhile, the South African Parliament is hard at work to produce legislation that will enable the country's progressive realisation of universal access to quality health care for all, as a fundamental human right.

Through the Portfolio Committee on Health, Parliament is undertaking a national programme to consult people and organisations on the draft National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, which was published in the Government Gazette and numerous websites in July 2019.

Parliament is committed to execute its constitutional mandate of promoting citizens' meaningful involvement and participation in law making and exercising oversight over the executive.

So far five provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, have been visited to engage various citizens on the NHI Bill.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.