South Africa: Mapped - Where to Buy Local and Eat Ethically in Cape Town

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yolisa Qunta

An initiative meant to guide the public to find and buy local, organic and ethical food products at places that are healthy and benefit the local economy was launched at the Josephine Mill.

It was the same day Eskom decided to gift us with Stage 6 load shedding, so not all went to plan when the Good Food Map was launched in Cape Town, but it all unfolded in a beautifully organic manner.

The initiative is the brainchild of Anna Shevel, an activist who is responsible for Food Route Tours and The Good Food Network. She spoke about how most of the commercially produced food we eat leaves a trail of devastation in the form of pollution and poisoned water. She challenged everyone to give back to nature daily to counteract this.

As a well-established tourism hub, Cape Town already has wine routes, gin routes and beer routes. What makes the Good Food Map different is that it brings together organisations and individuals in the food space, from farmers to chefs and NGOs like Abalimi Bezekhaya, which promotes small-scale urban farming.

While these are noble intentions, Sheryl Ozinsky, founder of the Oranjezicht City Farm Market, said it was important to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

