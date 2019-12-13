Zimbabwe: Miners Push Wage Negotiations to Next Year

13 December 2019
Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)
By Kudzai Kuwaza

Negotiations for the 2020 minimum wage in the mining sector have been pushed to next year due to the deepening economic crisis characterised by quickening inflation, businessdigest has learnt.

The country is facing its worst economic crisis in a decade, punctuated by a debilitating liquidity crunch, acute foreign currency shortages, prolonged power cuts lasting up to 18 hours daily, industrial capacity utilisation of less than 40% and runaway inflation of more than 400%.

Associated Mineworkers' Union of Zimbabwe president Tinago Ruzive told businessdigest on Wednesday that the hyperinflationary environment has resulted in the wage talks with the Chamber of Mines to be postponed due to the rapid decline of the local currency.

Negotiations over the minimum wage for the year are usually held in the last quarter of the previous year."We have not started negotiations as we usually do for the upcoming year because of the inflationary environment," Ruzive said.

"Because of the inflation, we agreed that we cannot negotiate now what the wage structure will be in 2020. There is unanimity with the chamber on that."

He said that the currency volatility as a result of the decline of the local unit had sharply eroded incomes, with workers struggling to buy basic commodities.

The two parties recently agreed on a 90% increase in the minimum wage, the third time that an increment has been effected this year as a result of the inflationary environment.

The two parties agreed a 35% cost of living adjustment to cushion workers from the current inflationary environment in July this year. Mine workers had demanded a 50% increment, with the employers' body initially offering a 26% raise, before settling for a cost of living adjustment of 35%.

This is on top of the 80% increment they had agreed upon in March as the minimum wage for 2019.Mine workers had demanded US dollar-denominated salaries, citing that it was the only way they could cushion their incomes from the vagaries of inflation.

The Chamber pointed out that it was not feasible, unless mining companies were allowed to retain at least 80% of their foreign currency receipts by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

In an interview earlier this year, immediate past Chamber of Mines president and Bindura Nickel Corporation managing director Batsirai Manhando pointed out that labour is one of the major cost drivers in the sector.

"The mining industry has reviewed the minimum wage rate for its employees a record 14 times in 9 years since 2009, resulting in a cumulative wage increase of around 780% between 2009 and 2018," Manhando said.

"Labour costs have remained a huge cost driver in the mining industry, constituting around 34% of total revenue in the sector. In this regard, any upward adjustment to the wage rate will have serious consequences on the cost, and hence viability of mining companies. With most companies making losses and some having already been placed under care and maintenance, there is growing concern that there will be some company closures if the cost structure remains unsustainably high."

Read the original article on Zimbabwe Independent.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Zimbabwe Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Zimbabwe Independent

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Labour
Southern Africa
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.