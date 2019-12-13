Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Accuses Doctors of Being Funded to Strike

President Emmerson Mnangagwa came out guns blazing and accused striking doctors of being funded externally to embark on an industrial action by people who are bent on disrupting development in the country.

The President said this today at the ongoing ZANU PF National Congress in Goromonzi.

Mnangagwa revealed that when the doctors embarked on the industrial strike, the Minister of Finance, Professor Mthuli Ncube approached him to ask on the way forward. He added that he then advised the Minister to increase their salaries by 50 percent which the striking doctors immediately turned down.

"VaMthuli vakati varamba todini ndikati vapei mari (After the doctors refused the 50 percent salary increment, Minister Ncube came back to me and said they have refused the proposed figure and I advised him to give them more money. This time their salaries were increased by 100 percent," said the President.

The President said the doctors went on to refused the offer which clearly indicated that they were being funded by someone who had a clear agenda.

"It was very clear that someone was funding them to do all this," added the President.

He also said that illegal sanctions have affected infrastructure development but the government has provided resources for roads and energy projects as well as the health delivery service.

However, he also noted that some of the doctors are now returning to work hence the health delivery system will be in a better shape soon.