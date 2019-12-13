Zimbabwe: 'Nursing Is a Calling': Dr Moyo

Over 200 midwives and PCN Up-skilling nurses yesterday graduated at The Salvation Army-owned Howard Hospital in Chiweshe.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo, who officiated at the graduation ceremony of 204 midwives and PCN Up-skilling nurses urged the medical fraternity to shun corruption and instead concentrate in providing solutions to challenges that currently bedevil the health sector.

In his address, Dr Moyo said the nurses should regard the discipline more as a calling than a job.

"The work you are about to enter requires you to work hard over unsocial hours and endure a lot of hardships and sacrifices at times. I believe that if you are a nurse worth the name, you will work hard. My appeal today is that you do it in such a way that benefits you and your patient and not you alone," said Dr Moyo.

"Nurses must desist from corruption. Nursing is not a job but a calling for which, you can hardly be paid for what it is worth. It calls for love and sacrifice. Always go back to the definition of nursing when things are not well," he said.

He acknowledged the numerous challenges affecting the dispensation of standard health services and said Government was working on improving working conditions and service in the sector.

"Scarcity of human and material resources is also a problem within the profession and this is compounded by natural disasters, traffic accidents and poverty amongst our people.

"These complicate the role of the nurse as she/he has to perform no matter how difficult the situation is because illness will always be there. I know you may have a question to say, 'What do we do under such circumstances?' The answer is, meet those challenges with Jesus' name without discrimination," said Dr Moyo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Howard Hospital administrator Major Effort Paswera told The Herald that the pass rate for the Primary Care Nurse Group of August 2013 was 93.1 percent whilst the January 2016 group recorded a 100 percent pass rate, PCN Up skilling was 100 percent and for the midwifery, the school obtained a 100 percent pass rate.

Member of Parliament for Mazowe Central Cde Sydney Chidamba also applauded the commitment of the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her Angel of Hope of Foundation which has elevated the health standards in the constituency.

"As the sitting legislator, I would like to extend my gratitude to our own daughter from this constituency, the First Lady who has assisted us very much at Rosa Hospital making my constituency one of the places best equipped as far as health services dispensation is concerned," said Cde Chidamba.