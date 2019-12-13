Zimbabwe: Caps United, FC Platinum in Make or Break Encounter

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters Caps United will come face to face with defending champions FC Platinum in a make or break tie for both teams at the giant National Sports stadium tomorrow.

The match, the last of the 2019 soccer season, will also be the decider of the championship destination, which is highly likely to go to either of the two clubs.

Credit to whoever designed this year's premiership fixture for serving the best for the last.

The Caps United ship which started the winding 2019 soccer season journey under the guidance of Lloyd Chitembwe is about to rich the final destination, but now under a different captain in form of Darlington Dodo while on the other hand, current FC Platinum coach Lizwe Svesve also has to fulfill the dream former coach Norman Mapeza had, that is defending the prestigious cup.

Caps United could have wrapped up the championship on Wednesday, but performed below par, allowing Ngezi FC to beat them to the precious three points that could have made their job easier going into tomorrow's match while FC Platinum saw off army side Black Rhinos at Mandava Stadium to leapfrog the readers with with a single point margin, setting the league for photo finish.

FC Platinum will get into the match needing a draw, while Caps United will be looking for an outright win. Come 3pm tomorrow, one of the two, will be crowned the champions of Zimbabwean football in the 2019 soccer season.

Attention will also be on the relegation battle as two more teams are set to join Mushowani Stars and Hwange FC in the relegation mix.

As it stand, Yadah, Herentals, Chapungu, Harare City, TelOne and Bulawayo Chiefs are still not safe and all face a possibility of biting the dust. But only two of them all have to join the two that have been already relegated to pave way for the newcomers that will be coming from the country four Division One leagues where they won the sole tickets to play in the topflight league.

Harare City will welcome Ngezi FC, the Caps United party spoilers, TelOne travel to Bulawayo to face Chicken Inn, Chapungu will welcome Bulawayo giants Highlanders, Yadah travel to already relegated Mushowani while Herentals play Bulawayo Chief in a potentially explosive "Battle For Survival" encounter in Bulawayo.