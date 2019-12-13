Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Admits to Cracks Within Zanu-PF, Warns 'Sellouts'

Photo: Believe Nyakudjara/The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting at the party’s headquarters in Harare on December 11, 2019.
13 December 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday all but admitted that there are divisions with Zanu-PF and that the party is moving in to weed out "sell-outs" who have been recruited to destroy the party from within.

He made the remarks while addressing Zanu-PF members during the ongoing party Conference in Goromonzi where he said he has received intelligence reports that there are party members who are being recruited by divisive elements to weaken it.

"Wolves amongst us in sheep's clothing must be flushed out, we don't want chancers and two timers," said Mnangagwa.

This comes at a time reports of G40 renegades within the party are increasing with suspicions that those who were chucked out during the height of the factional fights prior to the November 2017 military takeover were recruiting their surrogates to destroy the ruling party from within by weakening key structures.

Last week, former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere's loyalists launched a campaign for him dubbed #TysonWabantu to challenge Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential elections.

Kasukuwere's campaign has been gaining traction in the media and social media circles prompting Zanu-PF to press the panic button.

However, Mnangagwa shot down the momentum saying there are people making noise on social media who should be ignored.

"The party should never be destructed by those who make irritating noise within the country. Those on Twitter and other social media platforms, let them make the noises, let them tweet but we will continue to rule," said Mnangagwa also taking a jibe at another former cabinet Minister, Jonathan Moyo who has been very critical of the Mnangagwa regime.

