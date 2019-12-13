South Africa: Deputy Minister Makgotso Sotyu Deliver Keynote Address At Gauteng Youth Environmental Service, 12 Dec

press release

Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries to officiate the graduation ceremony for Gauteng Youth Environmental Service (YES) in Pretoria

The Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Ms Makgotso Sotyu will deliver a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of the Gauteng Youth Environmental Service (YES) participant's project implemented by the Delta Environmental Center through the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, at the University of South Africa in Pretoria, Gauteng.

The YES project is an initiative started in January 2019 as part of the youth programmes aimed at involving unemployed youth in activities and interventions that provide environmental services that will play a role in benefiting their communities, while they are being provided with opportunities for personal development, accredited training and exit opportunities. The project was planned and implemented using labour intensive methods as per the requirements of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The youth took part in different community services such as environmental survey, sorting waste at the source, door to door educational campaign, tree planting, school cleaning, environmental education in schools' community murals (such as painting and environmental messages on the walls) and celebration of Arbor Month, World Environmental Day, Mandela Day and clearing of illegal dumping sites.

Out of 136 youth recruited in 2019/20 financial year, one hundred and twenty (120) participants will be graduating in skills programme with one hundred and forty-seven (147) credits and each will be awarded with a certificate of competence.

The Deputy Minister will hand over the certificates and deliver a key note address during the event.

Issued by: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries