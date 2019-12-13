South Africa: Police Recover Vehicle With Telkom Knockout Replica Trophy

press release

It is alleged that this morning at 04:00, unknown men held up security guards at a bed and breakfast on Goble Road and stole a Toyota Quantum. Police were immediately alerted and the Provincial Vehicle Task Team as well as tracking company responded swiftly to the report of robbery.

The police officers gave chase and the vehicle was found abandoned at D Section in Lindelani. When police found the vehicle they discovered a Telkom Knockout Trophy and 49 tickets to Saturdays final inside the vehicle. Officials at Telkom have confirmed that the trophy is a replica used for promoting the event. A case of robbery is being investigated by Berea SAPS.

"I am pleased with the speed response of our police officers in recovering the stolen vehicle as well as replica trophy. I am confident that the suspects will be caught soon," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.