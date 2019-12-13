South Africa: Chancellor's Farewell and Other Updates

Dear students

This campus announcement aims to inform members of the University of Cape Town (UCT) community about:

1. Chancellor's farewell and ongoing graduation ceremonies

Outgoing UCT Chancellor, Mrs Graça Machel, was honoured at a special graduation ceremony on 12 December 2019. Mrs Machel presided over her last graduation ceremonies on the day, having served for two decades in her ambassadorial role. She concludes her term at the end of this year.

The summer graduation season will see UCT also conferring three honorary degrees during the ceremonies: renowned scholar Professor Jonathan Jansen, world-leading biochemical engineer Dr Georges Belfort, and leading scientist in molecular genetics and biochemistry Dr Marlene Belfort. Speakers for this graduation season include Professor Peter Zilla, Mr Abbas Jamie, Mr Sandras Phiri and Dr Dumani Kula.

View the speech delivered by the Chancellor at the ceremony.

Read the Chancellor's farewell message to the UCT community.

Read the message by the Chair of UCT Council.

View video messages paying tribute to the Chancellor.

Read the VC Desk: Honorary doctorates at December graduation.

2. Report on the last UCT Council meeting of 2019

The UCT Council met for the fourth and last time this year on Saturday, 7 December 2019. The Chair of Council, Mr Sipho M Pityana, has written to the campus community to provide feedback on some of the key items discussed and key decisions taken at the meeting.

Read the Chair's Desk: Report on UCT Council meeting of 7 December.

3. UCT celebrates staff excellence

The university recently celebrated the UCT Annual Awards 2019. These awards recognise staff members who have served the UCT community with exceptional loyalty, excellence and passion, and whose work makes a tangible difference to the students, colleagues and other stakeholders served by the institution.

Read the VC Desk: Your excellence bolsters the UCT community.

4. Taking action against GBV

The 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children ended this week on 10 December. However, the fight against this scourge continues. We need to take constructive action, not just for these 16 days, but every day. Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has challenged especially the men in the UCT community to commit to changes in behaviour and attitudes that contribute to gender-based violence.

Read the VC Desk: Taking action against GBV.

