South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses 2019 Day of Reconciliation Commemoration, 16 Dec

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the commemoration of the national Day of Reconciliation on the 16th of December 2019. The event will take place at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to our progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism. The month of December is designated as Reconciliation Month, and government has called on all citizens to reach out to each other, especially citizens of different races.

This year's commemoration is being held under the theme "The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages;" and emphasises the significance of indigenous languages in line with the United Nation General Assembly's proclamations for 2019.

Promoting and advancing social cohesion is the bedrock of our constitutional order and is one of the priorities of the sixth administration. President Ramaphosa will be supported by Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa.

Issued by: The Presidency