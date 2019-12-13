South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses 2019 Day of Reconciliation Commemoration, 16 Dec

13 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the commemoration of the national Day of Reconciliation on the 16th of December 2019. The event will take place at the Bergville Municipal Sports Complex in the Okhahlamba Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Reconciliation Day is commemorated annually in tribute to our progress towards building a society rooted in unity, non-racism and non-sexism. The month of December is designated as Reconciliation Month, and government has called on all citizens to reach out to each other, especially citizens of different races.

This year's commemoration is being held under the theme "The Year of Indigenous Languages: Supporting National Reconciliation Through the Promotion, Development and Preservation of Indigenous Languages;" and emphasises the significance of indigenous languages in line with the United Nation General Assembly's proclamations for 2019.

Promoting and advancing social cohesion is the bedrock of our constitutional order and is one of the priorities of the sixth administration. President Ramaphosa will be supported by Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa.

Issued by: The Presidency

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.