South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Appoints New Media Liaison Officer

press release

I have the pleasure of announcing that Ms Kerry Mauchline will join the Western Cape Education Ministry on 6 January 2020 as Media Liaison Officer (MLO).

Ms Mauchline holds an MPhil degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from the University of Cape Town.

Previous positions include graduate researcher in the Department of Social Policy and Intervention at the University of Oxford, and senior research and communication support for Members of Parliament, with the Democratic Alliance.

She worked in corporate communications before joining our team, focusing on media communications and stakeholder engagement for corporate clients.

Ms Mauchline holds multiple academic and other awards. We look forward to welcoming her to the Western Cape Education Ministry. We will provide her contact details following her arrival.

