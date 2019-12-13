South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Appoints New Media Liaison Officer

13 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

I have the pleasure of announcing that Ms Kerry Mauchline will join the Western Cape Education Ministry on 6 January 2020 as Media Liaison Officer (MLO).

Ms Mauchline holds an MPhil degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from the University of Cape Town.

Previous positions include graduate researcher in the Department of Social Policy and Intervention at the University of Oxford, and senior research and communication support for Members of Parliament, with the Democratic Alliance.

She worked in corporate communications before joining our team, focusing on media communications and stakeholder engagement for corporate clients.

Ms Mauchline holds multiple academic and other awards. We look forward to welcoming her to the Western Cape Education Ministry. We will provide her contact details following her arrival.

Issued by: Western Cape Education

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.