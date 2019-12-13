South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Calls for Calm Following Shooting of Suspected Hard-Livings Leader Rashied Staggie

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, notes the shooting and death of the suspected Hard-Livings leader Rashied Staggie, 58. Minister Fritz condemns violence in all forms and calls for calm following the shooting.

It has been confirmed that Staggie was shot and killed this morning in Salt River. This follows the shooting and death of a reported gang member, aged 32 years, in Mitchells Plain yesterday. Staggie was shot sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road, where his twin brother, Rashaad, was previously shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996.

Minister Fritz said, "SAPS have informed me that they are on high alert following the murder of Staggie. I call on all Neighbourhood Watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm to our people."

"I have been informed that police forensic experts were on the scene of the shooting incident this morning. Staggie died on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot. Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," said Minister Fritz

Minister Fritz added, "I further call on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111."

The DA-led Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

