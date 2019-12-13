South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Calls for Calm Following Shooting of Suspected Hard-Livings Leader Rashied Staggie

13 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, notes the shooting and death of the suspected Hard-Livings leader Rashied Staggie, 58. Minister Fritz condemns violence in all forms and calls for calm following the shooting.

It has been confirmed that Staggie was shot and killed this morning in Salt River. This follows the shooting and death of a reported gang member, aged 32 years, in Mitchells Plain yesterday. Staggie was shot sitting in a car in front of his house in London Road, where his twin brother, Rashaad, was previously shot and burned alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996.

Minister Fritz said, "SAPS have informed me that they are on high alert following the murder of Staggie. I call on all Neighbourhood Watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm to our people."

"I have been informed that police forensic experts were on the scene of the shooting incident this morning. Staggie died on arrival at a nearby hospital. He was reportedly sitting in his vehicle when two unknown suspects emerged, fired several shots at him and fled on foot. Crime scene experts have combed the scene for clues that could assist the murder investigation. Woodstock police have reinforced deployment in and around the Salt River area," said Minister Fritz

Minister Fritz added, "I further call on anyone with any information to immediately come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling 08600 10111."

The DA-led Western Cape Government, through the Department of Community Safety remains committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

Issued by: Western Cape Community Safety

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.