South Africa: Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham Concludes 16 Days Campaign At Khanyisa Children's Home, 14 Dec

13 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams in collaboration with Huawei, MTN, China Commserve and Firtech will, on 14 December 2019, conduct a "16 days of activism for no violence against women and children" outreach programme at Khanyisa Children's Home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

With the looming festive period, the outreach programme will also incorporate cybersecurity awareness, focusing on online and financial safety for both young people and the elderly. "The growth of the information society is accompanied by new and serious threats. Whilst technology introduces greater variety and convenience into our lives, it also opens an avenue for people to be targeted by cyber criminals. It is therefore important that we continuously ensure that our communities are aware of cybersecurity threats, especially during the festive period when cybercrimes are on the rise," says Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams.

In October 2015, the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services established the Cybersecurity Hub, which is aimed at improving the threat posture across the private sector and civil society. Further, in 2012 the National Cybersecurity Policy Framework (NCPF) was promulgated with the aim to ensure a coherent and integrated Cybersecurity approach to address Cybersecurity threats. The NCPF has also given rise to the Cybercrimes Bill, which is currently before Parliament.

Khanyisa is home to over 50 orphaned children ranging from birth to eight (8) years. In support of the programme, Huawei, China Commserve and Firtech donated groceries and toys to identified beneficiaries whilst MTN provided clothing and toiletries to the elderly from surrounding villages.

Members of the media are hereby invited to attend the afore-mentioned 16 Day Campaign and Cybersecurity Awareness outreach programme which will take place as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 December 2019

Time: 11h00 - 15h00

Venue: Khanyisa Children's Home, Mthatha

For Media RSVP/Enquiries:

Mr Mish Molakeng

Cell: 082 469 3997

Nthabeleng Mokitimi-Dlamini

Cell: 073 222 5522

