South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Congratulates Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute Graduates

press release

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer congratulates the class of 2019 who recently graduated from the Western Cape Government's Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute.

Seventy- nine students obtained the degree, Baccalaureus in Agriculture, while a further forty-eight were awarded the Higher Certificate in Agriculture; eighteen the Diploma in Agriculture; and fifty -eight the National Certificate in Animal or Plant Production at the graduation held on 11 December 2019 at the Stellenbosch campus of the Institute.

Minister Meyer: "Congratulations to the class of 2019. They provide an injection of hope and confidence. We look forward to seeing the impact these graduates, from one of the finest agricultural training institutions in South Africa, will have as they set about tackling some of the key challenges within agriculture."

Three students, Dawn Loos, Willem Roux and Johan van der Merwe were awarded their degrees Cum Laude.

Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute was established in 1898 and is the first centre for agricultural training in Africa. The Institute has secured an eminent track record in agriculture and especially in the field of agricultural training.

In line with one of Meyer's key priorities, namely, the promotion of structured training, education and research the Minister urges graduates to champion his plan for the establishment of more agricultural schools in the Western Cape.

Minister Meyer: "Graduates should join me on my mission to create more training opportunities, especially for the youth, in the agricultural sector"

Students are graduating at a time when the current drought is having a devastating impact on various parts of the Western Cape and South Africa.

Food security and hunger are two of the most worrisome issues facing the world.

Minister Meyer: "In the midst of hunger and drought graduates must become dealers in hope and fight hunger and promote food security."

Issued by: Western Cape Agriculture