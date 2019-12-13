South Africa: MEC Ivan Meyer Congratulates Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute Graduates

13 December 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer congratulates the class of 2019 who recently graduated from the Western Cape Government's Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute.

Seventy- nine students obtained the degree, Baccalaureus in Agriculture, while a further forty-eight were awarded the Higher Certificate in Agriculture; eighteen the Diploma in Agriculture; and fifty -eight the National Certificate in Animal or Plant Production at the graduation held on 11 December 2019 at the Stellenbosch campus of the Institute.

Minister Meyer: "Congratulations to the class of 2019. They provide an injection of hope and confidence. We look forward to seeing the impact these graduates, from one of the finest agricultural training institutions in South Africa, will have as they set about tackling some of the key challenges within agriculture."

Three students, Dawn Loos, Willem Roux and Johan van der Merwe were awarded their degrees Cum Laude.

Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute was established in 1898 and is the first centre for agricultural training in Africa. The Institute has secured an eminent track record in agriculture and especially in the field of agricultural training.

In line with one of Meyer's key priorities, namely, the promotion of structured training, education and research the Minister urges graduates to champion his plan for the establishment of more agricultural schools in the Western Cape.

Minister Meyer: "Graduates should join me on my mission to create more training opportunities, especially for the youth, in the agricultural sector"

Students are graduating at a time when the current drought is having a devastating impact on various parts of the Western Cape and South Africa.

Food security and hunger are two of the most worrisome issues facing the world.

Minister Meyer: "In the midst of hunger and drought graduates must become dealers in hope and fight hunger and promote food security."

Issued by: Western Cape Agriculture

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.