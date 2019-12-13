Malawi: Chimulirenji Calls for Unity in DPP - 'Lets Pull in One Direction'

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji has called on governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members to play a role in ensuring maximum unity within the party.

Chimulirenji: DPP should unite

Chimulirenji warned DPP members against complacency, saying the party needs to strengthen so that it can improve the living conditions of poor people.

Speaking at a political rally at Lifidzi Primary School Ground in Salima, Chimulirenji said DPP should unite at all levels.

Chimulirenji said no one should cause division in the DPP and said loyalty should be to its leader President Professor Arther Peter Mutharika.

"If people are coming here they are coming to follow Professor Arther Peter Mutharika and if I am moving around I am serving Professor Mutharika. We should rally behind our leader," said Chimulirenji.

Chimulirenji took time to commend DPP members for their love towards President Mutharika.

He said DPP was not shaken with the electoral case by the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM, challenging Mutharika's victory.

Chimulirenji, who is also DPP national campaign director, said the party is convinced it won the polls and what Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced is a true reflection of people's will.

Speaking at the same rally. DPP Secretary General Gelzeder Wa Jeffrey said DPP will be ruling till 2084.

"We will be in power till 2084," said Wa Jeffrey.

In presidential elections results being challenged in court, Mutharika, won the r ace in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 709 votes or 38.57 percent.

In 2014, Mutharika, with Saulos Chilima as his running mate, triumphed with 1 904 399 votes, representing 36.4 percent of the votes cast against Chakwera's 1 455 880 or 27.8 percent. Then incumbent president Joyce Banda, who had ascended to the presidency in line with constitutional order after the death of Bingu wa Mutharika in 2012, finished third with 1 056 236 votes or 20.2 percent of the vote while Atupele Muluzi finished fourth with 717 224 votes or 13.7 percent.