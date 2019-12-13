Malawian Airlines Cancels Flight Due to Bad Weather

13 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Scores of passengers for Malawian Airlines this morning left Chileka airport in Blantyre after the airliner cancelled its flight to Johannesburg.

Malawian Airlines

An announcement from the information desk at the airport said the flight had been cancelled due to bad weather at the airport.

However, the passengers were surprised to hear another announcement of the arrival of Kenya Airways, wondering how Kenya Airways aircraft managed to land when the Malawian Airline plane failed to take off in the same weather condition.

This is the third cancellation of flights in just less than three weeks.

On Wednesday, the airliner also cancelled its flights, saying the cancellation of flights of Lusaka and Harare flights was due to one of its aircrafts which management says is unserviceable.

"Malawi Airlines apologises to its passengers for the flight schedule disruption that have occurred since Wednesday, 11th December," says Malawian Airliner.

The statement says normal operations would be restored on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

