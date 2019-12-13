Uganda: Jinja Hospital Release Bodies for Burial Without Autopsy Over Absence of Pathologist

13 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

Jinja Regional Referral Hospital is releasing several bodies to their relatives for burial without postmortem due to the absence of a pathologist.

The hospital pathologist Dr Godfrey Ssenyonjo reportedly fell ill about two months ago and there is no one to fill in for him.

A police source said on condition of anonymity that at least eight bodies have been handed over to their relatives for burial over the past three months without postmortem.

"The hospital administrators are not clear on when the pathologist will resume duty. Bodies are collected from crime scenes and delivered to the mortuary where they can spend two nights in fridges without postmortem, which kills cases," he said.

Sawuya Mutesi, a resident of Mpummude trading center said she carried her cousin's body from Jinja Regional Referral Hospital to another hospital for postmortem.

"It brings satisfaction to the soul when you are given medical information showing the cause of death. So when I failed to get it from Jinja, I rushed the body to Iganga (located about 40kms away) for the sake of getting the postmortem done," she said.

Dr Edward Nkurunziza, the Director Jinja Regional Referral hospital admitted that ever since the pathologist fell ill, getting a postmortem report from the facility has become a challenge.

"He was taken ill two months ago. This created a gap at the mortuary but we shall improvise as administrators. One of us will be assigned the task for the meantime as we wait for the responsible doctor to recover and resume his duties," he said.

He added that, "It was really alarming when a student attached to Kampala University was last week shot dead. The body spent a night in the fridge only to be alerted the following day how the responsible doctor was not available. So we teamed with family members and ferried the deceased to Iganga hospital for postmortem, which was costly and time wasting."

Dr James Waako, the Medical Superintendent Iganga hospital confirmed that doctors at the facility regularly perform postmortem on bodies brought in by police from other hospitals. Postmortem or autopsy is the examination of a body with the aim of establishing the cause of death.

An autopsy report can be vital in contentious deaths.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.