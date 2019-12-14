Nigeria: Boko Haram Faction Kills Four Kidnapped Aid Workers

13 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

A Boko Haram faction has killed four aid workers it kidnapped in July, a journalist with access to the terror group has said.

The aid workers are officials of the Action Against Hunger, Ahmed Salkida said in a tweet on Friday.

A fifth aid worker among the kidnapped, Grace Taku, who was the only female, has not been killed but condemned to "life of slavery," Mr Salkida said quotiing the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

The journalist quotes the terror group as saying the execution was a result of a breakdown in talks with the government.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the six aid workers were kidnapped on July 19 in Borno when armed gunmen attacked the vehicles used by AAH.

The victims later appeared in a video six days later, begging the Nigerian government to ensure their release.

One of them was killed in September by the terror group before today's murder of four others.

Neither the AAH nor the Nigerian government has reacted to the killing of the aid workers.

The AAH was recently reinstated into Nigeria after the Nigerian army controversially suspended its activities in the Northeast. The army accused the international aid organisation of assisting the terrorists, a charge the organisation denied.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
NGO
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.