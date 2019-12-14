South Africa: Suspected Rapist Killed in Mob Justice Attack in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police have condemned the necklacing of a suspected rapist during a vigilante attack in Tshatshatsha Locality, Engcobo.

On Thursday night, a man reportedly visited the homestead of a 63-year-old woman, where he assaulted and attempted to rape her. However, the woman was able to overpower him and the suspect fled from the property toward the village.

"The elderly woman raised the alarm in the village and the community responded swiftly, mobilised and started tracking the suspect," police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said.

The villagers found the 24-year-old man they suspected of the crime and assaulted him, before necklacing him. The man died at the scene.

"Police have registered a case of murder against the suspects and attempted rape on the 63-year-old elderly woman," adds Kinana.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga says: "People must learn to respect the rule of law. Yes, we understand the anger which is provoked by incidents of crime happening within the communities, however, mob attacks cannot be acceptable as a solution to deal with these.

"Taking law into your own hands constitutes a criminal offence and is punishable by law. We encourage people to report a crime to the police who are trained to handle any crime situation."

