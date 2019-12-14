Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Urges Governors' Wives to Advance Community Health

14 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

Aisha Buhari Foundation (ABF) under the aegis of Future Assured programme has urged wives of Governors to actively encourage community health in their respective states.

Buhari also urged them to encourage their husbands to invest more in health care services.

Wife of the President made the call in her speech, read by Hajiya Bilkisu Halilu, on Friday in Abakaliki during her visit to the state for a mission outreach organised by the foundation.

Mrs Buhari said that upgrading community health would ensure better healthcare in facilities, adding that her outreach programmes were aligned with her vision of assuring health and well-being of communities in the country.

She said that food items and packs of provisions presented at Mile Four Maternity Hospital and Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (AE-FETH) both in Abakaliki were for patients at the hospitals as part of the foundation's vision of support.

"It gives me pleasure to be in Ebonyi for a mercy mission outreach organised by Aisha Buhari Foundation under the future assured programme as a gift for the benefit of people in the hospital.

"I call on governors' wives to promote community health in their respective states for better life and well-being of people," Mrs Buhari said.

She, however, commended Gov. David Umahi on the attention being given to health care in the state and his wife for being a pillar of support for the women.

Hajiya Mariam Hadi, leader of the delegation appreciated the hospitality witnessed in the state while she commended the numerous achievements made in the state.

Mrs Rachael Umahi, while commending the delegation and the kind gesture from the Buhari Foundation, expressed satisfaction with her encouragements to the state that had been regular.

"I am delighted over your frequent support given to patients in the state and assure more upgrade in healthcare services, " Umahi said

Dr Emeka Ogah, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of AE-FETH, said the governor and wife had been supportive in offsetting medical bills of indigent patients as well as procurement of equipments and vehicles for the hospital.

Ogah who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Council (CMAC) of AE-FETH, Dr Robinson Onoh, said the visit of the foundation was unique as it aimed at giving attention to patients in the state.

"For us, the visit to the hospital and gift to patients is unique. We appreciate her coming and support," Ogah said.

The Hospital Administrator of the Mile Four Maternity Hospital, Sister Charity Munonye, commended the advocacy of the foundation and its support.

Munonye explained that since 1946 the hospital had been focused mainly on health care of mothers' and children's well-being and other services rendered for humanity.

She also applauded numerous supports from the governor's wife project, Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation, in upgrading and advancing the well-being of people in the state.

"We have been looking forward to her coming because she has been coming to the hospital with support," Munonye said.

