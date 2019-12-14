Nigeria: NIS Explains Visa On Arrival Policy

14 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, has said the visa on arrival for holders of passports of African countries from January 2020 is to accelerate African Integration.

A statement from Sunday James, the NIS Public Relations Officer, quoted Babandede as saying the decision would remove barriers hindering free movement of people within the continent.

"Nigeria's strategic decision is taken to bring down barriers that have hindered free movement of our people within the continent by introducing the visa at the point of entry into Nigeria with effect from January 2020," he said.

Babandede assured Nigerians of the service's commitment to high professionalism in delivering its services without compromising National Security.

Babandede's statement on Dec. 11, which announced the federal government's decision to allow Africans into Nigeria without visa from January 2020, was greeted with mixed reactions by Nigerians with many expressing fears over its security implications.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Travel
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.