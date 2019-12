Damazine — The Leader of the NationalUmma Party, on Saturday, will address a mass rally, in Al-Molid Square, in central Damazine, Blue Nile State.

An advance delegation led by Siddig Mohammed Ismail and the members of the Party's Mobilization Committee arrived earlier in the town.

The Coordinator of the Mobilization Committee, Abdul Alazim Siddig said the delegation accompanying Al-Mahdi includes the Deputy Chairman of the Party, Chairman of the political Bureau and other senior party officials.