Kenya: Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

Lupita Nyong'o's and her The Daily Show host "BFF" Trevor Noah has left fans with more questions than answers after Lupita shared captivating photos of the duo on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Based on the photos Lupita posted on December 12, captioned "BFF (Best Friends Forever) tings on the Daily Show Tonight" on her twitter page, their fans are reading and demanding more from the stars.

BFF tings on the #DailyShow tonight. @Trevornoah pic.twitter.com/AZsXQBybqc

- Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) December 12, 2019

Their fans are suggesting they consider getting married and hinting at how cute a couple they would make.

Can't you guys make it official already, we already know pic.twitter.com/Sy0gqi9bYp

- Thabo (@ThaboMohoba) December 12, 2019

We can tell... pic.twitter.com/H0LQHmmDeU

- Mugo (@Writivist) December 12, 2019

pic.twitter.com/jNbC0IDG8I

- sarafina (@StaleFufu) December 12, 2019

Ain't nuffin bff-ey about what I'm seeing. But if you say so... pic.twitter.com/exvEhWxdEP

- #ScandalAfterGlow❤ (@awesomeonica) December 12, 2019

Fans of Lupita and Noah have been following the social lives of the two celebrities closely and noticed that in November Trevor posted a TBT celebrating his friend Lupita with a cute message:

"When I look back on my favorite moments the smiles will without a doubt be from the friends that were there at each milestone along the way. Throwback to me and my dear friend @lupitanyongo backstage at my MSG show," he posted on twitter.

When I look back on my favorite moments the smiles will without a doubt be from the friends that were there at each milestone along the way. Throwback to me and my dear friend @lupitanyongo backstage at my MSG show. pic.twitter.com/bZ59J3b9zM

- Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 26, 2019

Even then their fans didn't let them get away with it easily:

Make a baby together

- Thanos is right (@thaboselepe3) November 26, 2019

Just date already you two! The motherland is proud!

- -Hello Mr. Mulenga-🦁™ (@iam_mulenga) November 26, 2019

Y'all need to go ahead and make it official! pic.twitter.com/P8t5tbI4BT

- Qlamadre (@laquannta) November 26, 2019

Lupita was on The Daily Show, speaking about her role in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of the release of the science fiction film where Lupita plays the character of Maz Kanata.

The Award Winning actress this week bagged another prestigious award following her role in an American horror film Us and was declared the best actress in the film released on March 22, 2019.

In the movie, she plays the role of Adelaide Wilson, a woman whose family is attacked by scary ghost-like characters resembling real people.

Lupita, who is the daughter of Kisumu governor Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o, has been a sensation since she won the 2014 Oscar Awards for the Best Supporting Actress in the film 12 Years a Slave.