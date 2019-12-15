Nigeria: Mixed Feelings for Senator Abiola Ajimobi At 70

15 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

After all is said and done, power is only a wild thing at the hands of people, having neither a good character nor a terribly bad temperament. Whichever way it is seen, power accords a certain shine to whoever possesses it. Like a wave, however, its presence may lead its lord over the hills and mountains one moment, and shatter him on the rocks in the very next moment. And so it is left to the bearer to pick himself up by sagging trousers and trudge back to a decent place in society.

The 69th birthday celebration of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, is almost upon us. While it is doubtless worthy of jubilation, cheers, and all-round geniality, it also invites sobering thoughts on the truth and depth of birthday wishes that will be poured out on him, seeing as he is no longer the 'constituted authority'.

Onlookers are certain that there will be a noticeable reduction in the gifts and honourable mentions that usually attend the event of Ajimobi's birthday. This is particularly because the event has garnered interest at all levels in the last eight years. Now that Ajimobi no longer enjoys the largesse from taxpayers' swear, will the old camaraderie of true friendship protect the celebrations from falling into the abyss of a likely indifference?

Amidst all this, the former governor along with other power-fitted personalities like the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Dr. Mike Adenuga, wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and several incumbent governors and former ones, was honoured with the Tribune's Platinum Award as part of the 70th anniversary of the Tribune Newspaper. Needless to say, newspapers - being pillars and custodians of truth - are a credible and reliable source of information, which signals that candour expressed in the award: a plaque of truth for a person of truth.

During his time as governor, Ajimobi transformed the Oyo State capital, Ibadan, into a modern city with pliable roads and free healthcare - not excluding the establishment of the Technical University, the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Evidently, the man has done well. The coming days - a few days hence, in fact - will tell the strength and endurance of his work.

