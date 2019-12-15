Sudan Sentences Omar Al-Bashir to Two Years for Corruption

14 December 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

The former president is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict. The Sudanese military said it would not extradite Bashir to the ICC.

A Sudanese court on Saturday sentenced former President Omar al-Bashir to two years in a rehabilitation center over charges of money laundering and corruption. He will be sent to a state-run facility for elderly people who are convicted of crimes not punishable with death.

"The court convicted Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir," judge Al-Sadiq Abdelrahman said. "The court decided to send him to a community reform centre for two years."

It was the first verdict in a series of legal cases against the country's former strongman, who was ousted by the military in April after months of protests by pro-democracy protesters.

Earlier this year, the former president was charged with money laundering, after millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were seized in his home shortly after his ouster.

Al-Bashir, 75, has been in the Sudanese military's custody since April.

The corruption trial is separate from al-Bashir's alleged involvement in the killings of protesters during the uprising against his authoritarian rule.

More serious charges remain

In December last year, protests erupted against rising prices and food shortages, as calls for al-Bashir's resignation gained momentum. The security forces launched a crackdown against the anti-Bashir demonstrators, killing dozens of people.

Al-Bashir had seized power in 1989 after leading a military coup against his predecessor, Ahmad Ali al-Mirghani.

During his three decades of power, al-Bashir ruled the country with an iron fist and was accused of sponsoring terrorism. He was wanted by The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crimes and genocide charges related to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s that killed hundreds of thousands of people due to war and starvation.

The African country's military has said it would not extradite al-Bashir to the ICC, however, it is unclear whether the military-civilian government agrees with it.

In August, rights watchdog Amnesty International warned that the 75-year-old's trial should not distract from the more severe charges he faces in The Hague.

shs/mm (AP, AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Corruption
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.