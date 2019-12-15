Tanzania: 'Job Agents Exploit Employees'

15 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Elizabeth Edward

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Mines, Energy, Construction and Allied Workers Union (Tamico) has blamed employment agents for poor workers' welfare at work places and called for government action.

Speaking during a press conference held here yesterday, Tamico chairman Fredy Kipamila said most workers in the sector were working under poor conditions and remunerations.

Mr Kipamila said although employers in the sector were paying employment agents handsomely, but the workers get meagre salaries.

"Employment agents should only be paid commissions and employers should directly pay employees unlike the current situation, where they are using agents," said Mr Kipamila. He was speaking during a ceremony to launch a campaign to fight against indecent works.

Mr kipamila called upon the employers and the employment agents not only to respect the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha) that aims to ensure workplaces are free from occupational hazards that may cause injuries or illness to employees, but also to make sure that workers get better compensations.

"Most of employment agents are deducting money from employees' salaries because employers pay the workers through them; this doesn't only hurt the workers, but also the government because it fails to collect revenues," said Mr Kipamila.

Speaking during the ceremony, Tamico's training manger, Mr Jonas Rwegosora, said the union will continue to conduct sustainable training to employees and employers in order to improve the working environment at work places.

