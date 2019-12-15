South Sudan: SC Member Commends Sudan-South Sudan Relations

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (SC) Aysha Musa has lauded the devekloping bilateral relations between Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

This came when the SC Member met, Saturday, the Foreign Minister of the State of South SudanAshuil Leno in the presense of the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla and reviewed with her spheres of joint cooperation between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The South Sudan State Foreign Minister affirmed in press statements her country's full support to Sudan chairmanship to IGAD, describing the step as important for reactivation of cooperation to face the challenge in the region represented in security, peace, development and crisis management issues.

The south Sudan Foreign Minister called on the international community to lift the US sanctions imposed on Sudan as it hinder the ongoing peace process and development, referring to the cooperation between the two countries to make peace in the two countries, appreciating the role being played by Sudan to realize peace in South Sudan.