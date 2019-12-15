South Sudan: SC Member Commends Sudan-South Sudan Relations

14 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (SC) Aysha Musa has lauded the devekloping bilateral relations between Sudan and the State of South Sudan.

This came when the SC Member met, Saturday, the Foreign Minister of the State of South SudanAshuil Leno in the presense of the Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla and reviewed with her spheres of joint cooperation between the two countries and means for developing them further.

The South Sudan State Foreign Minister affirmed in press statements her country's full support to Sudan chairmanship to IGAD, describing the step as important for reactivation of cooperation to face the challenge in the region represented in security, peace, development and crisis management issues.

The south Sudan Foreign Minister called on the international community to lift the US sanctions imposed on Sudan as it hinder the ongoing peace process and development, referring to the cooperation between the two countries to make peace in the two countries, appreciating the role being played by Sudan to realize peace in South Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
South Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.