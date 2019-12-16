Nigeria Drops One Place in FIBA Ranking

16 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

D'Tigress of Nigeria dropped down a place to the 17th spot in the latest FIBA ranking released on 21st of November after the conclusion of the pre-Olympics Qualifying Tournaments across the world.

Despite picking 3 wins during the qualifiers in Maputo, Mozambique, the team tutored by Otis Hughley could not retain their 16th spot which they occupied before the last ranking was done.

During the period under review, Nigeria defeated DR Congo, Mozambique and Mali to maintain a 100% record heading into the final rounds of the 2020 Olympic Games qualifications.

The reigning African Champions are still ranked number one in Africa while Senegal who lost their OQT spot to Mozambique are ranked second in Africa and 28th on the global stage.

Angola ranked 41st in the world is third on the continent while Mozambique who will be flying the continent's flag alongside Nigeria is ranked 43rd in the world and fourth in Africa with Mali completing the top five.

USA still holds on to the top spot in the world closely followed by Australia while Spain is in third spot.

