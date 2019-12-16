Nigeria: Plateau United Maul Ifeanyiubah As Enyimba Fall to Dakkada

Plateau United yesterday defeated visiting IfeanyiUbah 5-1 during the Match Day 8 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the New Jos Road Stadium.

The Jos based club who suffered their first league loss to Heartland last week showed that the defeat was a wakeup call as they aim to win the premier league for the second time.

They opened the flood gates of goals as early as the 4th minute through Abba Umar with the assist by Charles Henlong.

Spurred on by the early goal, the home side prevented their visitors from making any damage as they piled up more pressure.

Their full control of the game yielded off with another goal scored in the 15th minute by Silas Nenrot.

In the 32nd minute, Plateau were given a chance to make it 3-0 after the center referee, Jelili Ogunmuyiwa had pointed to the spot for a penalty kick.

However, the kick was missed as FCIU keeper Uzoigwe dived in the right direction to stop Bernard Ovoke's spot kick.

At the restart of the second half, Ibrahim Mustapha added his name to the goal scorers list to make it 3-0 for Plateau in the 53rd minutes.

Eleven minutes their third goal, Bernard Ovoke got on the end of Itodo's long throw to head home the fourth of the day.

With less than six minutes, the home side scored the fifth goal through Tosin Omoyele, but FCIU's Ekene Awazie pulled one back for the away side a minute later as the game ended 5-1.

Meanwhile, it was a bad day in office for Enyimba following a 2-1 loss away to Dakkada, formerly known as Akwa Starlets at the Nest of Champions in Uyo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The champions who have an indifferent form so far this season were unable to break down a resolute Dakkada who against all odds are placed second on the league in their debut season.

The first half ended 0-0 with both sides squaring one another out and this played out till the 76th minute when substitute Utibe Arit gave Dakkada the lead.

With the grit of champions, Victor Mbaoma scored the equalizing goal in the 85th minute.

Enyimba who are yet to win a game away this season fell to a last minute goal from Arit who cushionsed Femi Ajayi's flick before hitting home hard with his left from close range to score the winner.

In the same vein, Kwara United who are yet to win a match this season fell by a lone goal to Heartland while Jigawa GS defeated Warri Wolves.

Abia Warriors were unable to dim Lobi Stars as they equally lost by a lone just as Rivers United crushed Katsina United 2-0.

In Adamawa, the home side, Adamawa United lost to 3-0 to Sunshine Stars while MFM defeated Akwa United.

Meanwhile, Plateau United remain top with 17 points after 8 games, closely followed by Dakkada and Lobi Stars on 15 and 14 points respectively.

Enugu Rangers, Nasarawa United and Kwara United are battling relegation with 5 points, 2 points and 0 point respectively.