Nigeria: Turkish Airlines Makes Promises Amidst Suspension From Nigeria

Turkish Airlines
15 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Turkish Airline has pledged to commence immediately freight of all leftover passengers' baggage in Turkey to Nigeria following the suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Mr Adurogboye explained that the management of the airline had met with the NCAA management in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

"The airline said this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 - 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 - 900.

"The programme of clearance will be carried out from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17," he said.

Mr Adurogboye said NCAA expected strict compliance to the remedial programme.

He warned all operators to ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient service at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NCAA in a letter dated December 11, with reference no. NCAA/DG/12/16/60 signed by the Acting Director General, NCAA, Capt. Sidi Abdullahi has suspended Turkish Airlines operations in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the suspension was with effect from Dec. 16.

NCAA said the suspension would remain until the airline was ready to operate into the country with the right aircraft size and bring passengers into the country together with their checked-in baggage.

(NAN)

