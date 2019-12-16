Nigeria: Govt Moves to End N800bn Annual Paper Importation

16 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By James Emejo

Abuja — The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adeniyi Adebayo, has said the federal government will resuscitate the Nigerian Paper Industry as part of its strategy for economic diversification.

He said the paper industry plays a critical role in any economy as demonstrated in all aspects of human endeavours, ranging from education, agriculture, banking, health sectors, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Committee for the Resuscitation of the Nigerian Paper Industry, the minister noted that the industry serves as an indicator to growth and development of any economy in the world.

He added that a vibrant paper industry remains a key component of assessing the self-sufficiency status of any economy.

Adebayo, stressed that the paper industry was particularly critical to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as it, "represents one of the litmus tests of our resolve to correct some of the wrong which have been done to the Nigerian economy."

Represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Katagum, Adebayo said the vision of government in setting three major mills industry namely the National Paper Manufacturing Company (NPMC); Nigeria Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC) and Nigeria Paper Mill (NPM) in the 70s and 80s was to build up platforms, taking advantage of the rich forest resources available in the country and to enhance local capacity to meet up with the country's demand for paper and paper products.

He said: "It is on record that these Industries were functional and operational until they were privatised."

The minister further noted that available record showed that though the industry contributed in meeting the paper products requirements in the country, recent findings revealed that virtually all the paper and paper products' needs amounting to over N800 billion annually were imported, adding that this was unsustainable.

However, he said Buhari's next level agenda was committed to reversing the ugly trend in the paper industry, adding that the newly inaugurated committee has a critical role to play by recommending innovative ideas towards the resuscitation of the industry.

"I charged you to leave no stone unturned in the course of your assignment as I give you my full support in the discharge of this national assignment without fear or favour," Adebayo urged the committee.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Brings Evidence of Uganda's Alleged Destabilising Plot
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Former Botswana President Ian Khama to Sue Govt
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.