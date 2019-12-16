Nigeria: I'm Alive, Not Dead, Says Babangida

16 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Chuks Okocha

Abuja — Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) yesterday declared that he is still alive and not dead, and prayed Allah to forgive those who wish him dead, saying only God is the giver and taker of life, not human.

Babangida, through his spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, was reacting to the fake news, which suggested that he was dead.

"It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as the last don of Nigeria politics, dead. The fake news bill would be a suitable response to this category of fake news carrier.

"Babangida is very much alive and bubbling. He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, December 15, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood.

"May Allah forgive those who wish Babangida dead. God is the giver and taker of life, not humans. Death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone some day and at the appointed time and hour, but to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead, is to take humanity to another bizarre level. May Allah forgive them," said the statement.

He added that Babangida "by the special grace of Allah, the omniscient and omnipotent one," shall live to fulfil his journey and destiny in life, to the consternation of those who are always wishing him dead, adding this is about the third time this year.

The former military ruler thanked those who took time to reach out to him, home and abroad, to find out the truth.

"We thank you all for your love, care and concern. May Allah grant us all good health, sound mind and long life Amin," he said.

