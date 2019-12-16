Nigeria: ACF Condemns Killing of Aid Workers By Boko Haram

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned in strong terms the killing of aid workers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The aid workers were abducted by terrorists in July 2019 on their way to a remote community in the North-east to provide humanitarian support to victims of Boko Haram violence.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim and issued to journalists in Kaduna State yesterday.

He said ACF was shocked and saddened by the sad news of yet another killing of four aid workers, including a woman by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

"It would be recalled that sometimes last year that the two female aid workers with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were abducted by the terrorists during an attack on the military base in Rann, Borno State,

"They were subsequently executed by the terrorists on the grounds that the federal government failed to meet up some of their demands," Ibrahim said.

He said the recent action of the terrorists to say the least was callous, barbaric and inhuman and totally against the tenets of Islam and humanity.

According to him, the killing is clear desecration of Islam which preaches sacred inviolability of the individual.

"The federal government's assurances that it has been working with some friendly countries and other international organisations to save the lives of the innocent aid workers and other kidnapped female students have not yielded the desired result.

The Forum, therefore, urged the federal government to review its negotiation strategy with the terrorists and ensure that all kidnapped persons still in the captivity of the Boko Haram including Leah Sharibu and the Chibok girls are rescued and released to their families.

"ACF urges the federal government to intensify its rescue operations in order to assuage the fears of Nigerians of what may happen to those still in captivity.

"ACF extends its condolences to the families of who were brutally executed by the terrorists for serving humanity and equally commiserates with the families of those still in captivity," he added.